NFTify (N1) Market Cap Reaches $967,653.70

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, NFTify has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTify has a market capitalization of $967,653.70 and $1,166.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00126642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00187158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.83 or 0.07404980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,883.19 or 0.99912919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.18 or 0.00897621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

