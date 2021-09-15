Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 977,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 221,336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,294,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 179,911 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

