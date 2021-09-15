Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Makes New $258,000 Investment in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,698,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 16.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter worth approximately $12,690,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000.

CRI opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.38.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter's Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

