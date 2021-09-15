Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,000 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 292.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,392 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $254.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $261.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.