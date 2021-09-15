Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Senior Officer Sells C$18,402.50 in Stock

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Senior Officer Tina Whyte sold 216,500 shares of Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$18,402.50.

Tina Whyte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Tina Whyte sold 500 shares of Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$50.00.

Shares of BFF stock opened at C$0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Teels Marsh West Lithium project located in Teels Marsh, Mineral County, Nevada; the Clayton Valley BFF-1 lithium project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the Dixie Valley project located in Churchill County, West Central Nevada; and the Black Rock Desert Lithium project located in Washoe County, Nevada.

