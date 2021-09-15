NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.26.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $158.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.63. NIKE has a 52 week low of $111.74 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.