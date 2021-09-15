Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.64

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

