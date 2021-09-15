Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 190 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NPO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:NPO opened at $81.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.73. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

