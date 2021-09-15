Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 84.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCS. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

