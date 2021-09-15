Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $26,026,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CarGurus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $353,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,331,664.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,730 shares of company stock worth $11,840,917. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

