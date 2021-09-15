Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $6,845,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 136.91%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

