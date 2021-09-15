Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $553.54 million, a P/E ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 1.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

