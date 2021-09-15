Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 146,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.78 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.95.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $54,317.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,548.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,438. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

