Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

