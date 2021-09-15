Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 50,173 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 920,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,366,000 after buying an additional 83,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.