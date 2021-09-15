NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Reduced by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.