NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Trading Up 2.2%

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 34,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 38,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Separately, Barclays lowered NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $293.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. NL Industries had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 26.19%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NL Industries by 43.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 19.1% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

