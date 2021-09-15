Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nokia by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.