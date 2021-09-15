Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,087,800 shares, an increase of 448.8% from the August 15th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,878.0 days.

NNFSF stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91. Nongfu Spring has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Nongfu Spring Company Profile

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

