NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €50.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €36.20 ($42.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of €43.80 and a 200 day moving average of €43.76. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

