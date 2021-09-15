NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €50.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €36.20 ($42.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of €43.80 and a 200 day moving average of €43.76. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

