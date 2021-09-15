Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the August 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NSTD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,230. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) by 1,421.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,990 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

