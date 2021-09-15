Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Short Interest Down 82.5% in August

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the August 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NHVCF stock remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Northern Vertex Mining has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.57.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Northern Vertex Mining in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers located in Mohave County, Arizona. It also holds interests in the Hercules Gold Project located in Walker Lane Gold Trend in western Nevada.

