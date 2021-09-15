Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,090 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 303,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

GSST stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,813. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.