Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 129.4% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,090 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 303,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

GSST stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,813. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $51.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.