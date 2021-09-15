Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,717. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.