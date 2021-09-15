Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $8.59 Million in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 149,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,467,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,964,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,924. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.