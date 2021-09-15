Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.92. The company had a trading volume of 71,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,251. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.