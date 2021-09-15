Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 3,344 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 1.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 367,398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 311,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,165. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.24.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

