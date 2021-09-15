NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading Down 6.2%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.86. 6,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,827,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage, small molecule pharmaceutical company which develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company recently announced a commercial partnership with Relief Therapeutics Holding AG for global commercialization of ZYESAMI (Aviptadil), an application for COVID-related respiratory failure (the “”NRx COVID-19 Drug””).

