Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $38,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

