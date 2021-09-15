Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.82

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.82 and last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 230096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

NUVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

