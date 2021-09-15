O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 1,631.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 121.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 73.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

