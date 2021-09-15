O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,268 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ingles Markets worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 24.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $40,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

