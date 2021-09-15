O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,517,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $6,386,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MODV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $172.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.69. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. ModivCare’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

