O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,571 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

