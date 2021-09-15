O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $741,000 in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Urstadt Biddle Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

UBA stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $778.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

