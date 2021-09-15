OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.00.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

