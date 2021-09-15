Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.50. Approximately 487,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 217,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.

OBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$261.99 million and a PE ratio of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.84.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$101.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

