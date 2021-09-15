Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF remained flat at $$26.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

