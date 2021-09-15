Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Ocugen alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of OCGN opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,586 shares of company stock worth $405,676. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ocugen by 152.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 2,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 565,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.