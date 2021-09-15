Oddo Bhf Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €161.08 ($189.51).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €126.75 ($149.12) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €124.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €117.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion and a PE ratio of -15.15. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €86.98 ($102.33) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

