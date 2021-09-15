Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) vs. LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of LCNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Point Financial and LCNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $54.71 million 1.99 $5.39 million N/A N/A LCNB $79.52 million 2.63 $20.08 million $1.55 10.78

LCNB has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Old Point Financial and LCNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00

LCNB has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.73%. Given LCNB’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LCNB is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 11.57% 6.27% 0.59% LCNB 26.11% 8.56% 1.15%

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. LCNB pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and LCNB has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

LCNB beats Old Point Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

