Omaha Corp Boston Sells 191,020 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $3,715,339.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $521,939.25.

DFH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 131,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.