One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,571,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,239. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

