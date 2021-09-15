Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Short Interest Down 70.1% in August

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OG stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Onion Global has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

