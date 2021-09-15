Oppenheimer Weighs in on Genius Sports Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Genius Sports in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

GENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $19.80 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

