Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as high as C$1.40. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Opsens and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

