OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 3,768 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $247,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $66.98. 151,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,481. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 544.08 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $73.88.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 919.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $37,653,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

