Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.04.

NYSE ORCL opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

