Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Barclays cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Orange alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Orange by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.30. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.