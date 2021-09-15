ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 2,942 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $73,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $70,081.02.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 359,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 133,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.